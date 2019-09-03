Mai Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Bp Amoco Plc Adr (BP) Position by $375,648; Ballentine Partners Position In Home Depot (HD) Was Lifted

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc Adr (BP) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 8,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 158,772 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 150,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Bp Amoco Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.84B market cap company. It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Bob Dudley is making predictions about the price of oil again; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – ALL ASPECTS OF COMPLETING BKR TRANSACTION REMAIN ON TRACK; 17/04/2018 – AKER BP DRILLS DRY WELL IN NORWAY’S NORTH SEA; 26/04/2018 – BP, AZERBAIJAN SIGN PRODUCTION-SHARING DEAL ON CASPIAN BLOCK; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGN NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION; 26/03/2018 – OMAN SAYS IN TALKS W/ SHELL, BP, TOTAL ON REFINING INVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Maintains Divestment Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – BP COO OF DEVELOPMENT, TECH JAMES DUPREE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 10/04/2018 – BP LAUNCHES FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2981% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 8,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 9,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 30,304 shares. Mariner Lc owns 234,979 shares. Sadoff Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wafra has 154,391 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Opus Capital Group Inc Limited Com accumulated 5,869 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc reported 7.13M shares. Orca Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.73% or 7,883 shares in its portfolio. Armistice Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 1.18% stake. Hollencrest invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Citadel Limited Co has 291,497 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Becker Capital Incorporated owns 9,651 shares. Mckinley Lc Delaware holds 1.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 81,221 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 144,237 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. 65,896 are owned by Klingenstein Fields And. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 15,816 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,997 shares to 6,732 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 161,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP PLC – This 6% Yielding Stock Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP Midstream Partners: Continuing Its Steady Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.