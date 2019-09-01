Mai Wealth Advisors Decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) Position By $432,536; 10 Analysts Bullish The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 5.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 4,159 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 77,963 shares with $8.11M value, down from 82,122 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $301.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN

Among 12 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $142 lowest target. $195.92’s average target is -1.05% below currents $197.99 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 19 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, August 20. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of EL in report on Thursday, March 7 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $179 target in Thursday, March 7 report. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 8. See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) latest ratings:

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 9,270 shares to 139,458 valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 7,373 shares and now owns 235,960 shares. Chubb Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Limited Liability holds 76,827 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.47% or 70,322 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Natl Pension Service reported 2.34M shares. Jp Marvel Advsrs Llc reported 1.42% stake. 12,882 are owned by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Murphy Cap Mgmt holds 1.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 79,565 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.42% stake. Aqr Lc has 6.07M shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com, Oregon-based fund reported 4,409 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,860 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 175,406 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors stated it has 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Atria Llc holds 92,652 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Qs Lc reported 465,260 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -4.35% below currents $120.23 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.37M shares traded or 60.25% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.05 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 41.08 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $7.88 million activity. 16,140 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $3.23 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.