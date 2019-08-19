Mai Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Anheuser (BUD) Position; Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Had 1 Bulls

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Anheuser (BUD) stake by 49.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 11,224 shares as Anheuser (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 11,354 shares with $953,000 value, down from 22,578 last quarter. Anheuser now has $187.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 929,138 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms

Among 3 analysts covering Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weingarten Realty Investors has $32 highest and $27.5000 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 8.66% above currents $27.15 stock price. Weingarten Realty Investors had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. BTIG Research maintained Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. See Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) latest ratings:

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Microsoft Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 30,300 shares to 54,700 valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 21,707 shares and now owns 24,307 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -16.57% below currents $95.29 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of BUD in report on Thursday, March 7 to “Sector Perform” rating.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 21.08 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,765 were accumulated by Guggenheim Lc. City owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 130 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd invested in 2,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 100 shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc reported 100 shares. 17,895 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. Webster Savings Bank N A invested in 0.04% or 3,135 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 671,239 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Covington Management has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moody Savings Bank Division accumulated 68,170 shares. 5,011 were reported by Fdx Advsr. Regions Fincl stated it has 34,714 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0.06% stake. Bluestein R H And Communications holds 10,525 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Lc invested 0.22% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

The stock increased 1.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 1.02 million shares traded or 12.65% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share

