Mai Wealth Advisors Decreased Bristol (BMY) Holding by $2.64 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Valmont Inds (VMI) Market Value Rose While Harvey Partners Has Lifted Holding by $1.70 Million

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 104,189 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 58,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 80,808 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 139,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $72.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 196,500 shares to 71,000 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc accumulated 2,105 shares. 15,974 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. 18,800 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Kennedy Management reported 51,909 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 1.15 million shares. Dean Inv Associate Limited Liability Corp has 0.69% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). F&V Capital Management holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 16,545 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,650 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management owns 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 400 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Td Asset Management accumulated 12,129 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 30,848 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 270,268 shares to 278,968 shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 6,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Mngmt holds 25,266 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kahn Brothers De invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Oxbow Limited Liability Co invested in 23,152 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.47% or 260,448 shares. L S Advsrs Inc owns 5,622 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.38% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 29,567 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Company reported 1,989 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.30M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Arcadia Management Mi holds 1,000 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc invested in 7.25M shares. Provise Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,154 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Merian (Uk) Limited holds 0.53% or 1.14 million shares. Strategic Financial Services has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).