Mai Wealth Advisors Cut Its Position in Netflix (Put) (NFLX) by $3.20 Million; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Cut Stake in Firstenergy (FE) as Stock Rose

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 489,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 740,395 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 2.23M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FINANCIAL HELP FOR FES ENDS AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 05/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Make Repairs in Northern New Jersey Following Severe Winter Storm; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms FirstEnergy Ohio PIRB Special Purpose Trust 2013; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Rating Outlook For Firstenergy’s Ohio Utilities To Positive; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 24/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SAYS NONE OF CO’S THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS RECEIVED A COMMITMENT IN PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – TWO-YEAR-PLUS LEAD TIME IS NEEDED TO MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR POTENTIAL PLANT DEACTIVATION; 19/04/2018 – BlackPearl Resources Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 05/04/2018 – FE: Trump says they’re working on “the 202” the emergency order FirstEnergy is asking DOE to grant to keep struggling coal and nuclear plants open – ! $FE

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (Put) (NFLX) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 8,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 9,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Inc. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 0.09% or 246,627 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has 0.02% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 56,181 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Limited Company holds 2,016 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Crow Point Partners Lc owns 375,000 shares. Qs Invsts Limited, New York-based fund reported 27,395 shares. 909 are owned by Whittier Commerce Of Nevada Inc. Lesa Sroufe & owns 113,420 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0.09% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.29% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.02% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 4,500 shares. Da Davidson And invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 128,211 shares. 3.64 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. 135,320 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets Inc.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.44 million for 15.14 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 154,414 shares to 332,814 shares, valued at $23.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Prtns Com St (NYSE:TRGP) by 8,669 shares to 142,775 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 73.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.