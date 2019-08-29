Mai Wealth Advisors Cut Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $603,924; Market Valuation Rose; Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Raised Stake by $426,532 as Market Value Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 3,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The hedge fund held 112,992 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16M, up from 109,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $104.37. About 1.74M shares traded or 81.95% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER’S SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Underestimated Significant Role That Private Label Brands Play in Oils Category; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Will Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business, Including Potential Sale; 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed; 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNOUNCED A LIMITED, VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SPECIFIC LOTS OF TWO VARIETIES OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 04/04/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION, LLC, MAKER

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 51.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 2,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2,397 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 4,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.07. About 1.34 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 137,952 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Services reported 825 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Comm holds 0% or 80 shares. 4,456 are owned by Everence Cap Management. Old National National Bank In holds 17,046 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cambridge Research Inc has 6,133 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.46% or 95,031 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il stated it has 15,218 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Waverton Mngmt Limited has invested 3.72% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Penobscot Management Inc holds 0.04% or 894 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 14,191 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability. Citigroup invested in 0.04% or 183,724 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.44% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 23,813 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20,720 shares to 261,490 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.00 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 28,847 shares. Amp Invsts Limited reported 36,780 shares stake. 23,540 are held by Lvw Limited Liability. Legacy Capital Ptnrs has invested 0.8% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 18,803 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 185,407 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Cleararc Inc holds 2,781 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.21% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 52,490 shares. Reik Comm Limited Liability Corp has 76,693 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 0.11% or 5,903 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 23,428 shares. 12,858 are held by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 5,517 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 4,586 shares to 27,955 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 30,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,457 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).