Mai Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Allstate (ALL); Community Financial Services Group Increased Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 121% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 4,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 7,735 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 629,625 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 1.35 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 58,400 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 7,636 shares. E&G LP reported 7,200 shares stake. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv holds 0.3% or 14,520 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 181,626 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Inc. Citadel Advsr Limited owns 146,086 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel owns 82,454 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com stated it has 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bancorp reported 29,325 shares stake. Cordasco Ntwk reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd holds 45,000 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.13% or 7,701 shares. British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cetera Advsrs reported 8,500 shares.

