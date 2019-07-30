Mai Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Kinder Morgan (KMI); East Coast Asset Management Cut Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $1.68 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 2.64M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 54,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 659,492 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, up from 605,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 9.93M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,559 shares to 2,397 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,264 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 130 shares. Renaissance Lc accumulated 12.89M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Sit Investment Associates stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). National Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Elkhorn Ptnrs Lp has 20,900 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited Company holds 1,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,260 were reported by United Asset Strategies. Boys Arnold Inc accumulated 23,439 shares. First Manhattan owns 142,412 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot reported 241,740 shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated holds 1.21% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 121,030 shares. 3.50 million are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Benjamin F Edwards And Comm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 16,499 shares. Gfs Llc holds 14,006 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kinder Morgan Stock Is Up More Than 35% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.57M for 26.78 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Comml Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 36,202 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Allen Ltd Llc reported 4,506 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ci Invests Inc accumulated 0.04% or 101,100 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 192,384 shares. Hendley & holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,310 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 726 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Savings Bank And Of Newtown holds 0.17% or 9,157 shares. 16,845 were reported by Vision Capital Mngmt. First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 39,371 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 1.44 million shares. Riverhead Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Merchants invested 0.45% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.