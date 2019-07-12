Mai Wealth Advisors Boosted Visa Cl A (V) Holding by $1.27 Million; Lonestar Capital Management Has Lifted Its Symantec (SYMC) Stake by $1.22 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 8.26 million shares traded or 1.49% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 8,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 107,470 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.79M, up from 99,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $180.74. About 6.91M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 274 shares to 9,191 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 10,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,350 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey And Gibb Associates invested 2.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). American Asset Mngmt owns 5,900 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa has 124,724 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 23.36M shares. Moreover, Woodstock has 0.61% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.01 million are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Caprock Group Inc owns 18,105 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 4.99M shares. Founders Financial reported 0.07% stake. 61,827 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co holds 225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Brown Advisory Lc reported 2.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Select Equity Group LP owns 89,652 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,916 shares, and cut its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. 18,321 shares valued at $422,327 were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. on Thursday, February 14.