Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Is At $10.21 Formed Wedge; HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. HealthEquity has $100 highest and $7600 lowest target. $85.10’s average target is 46.98% above currents $57.9 stock price. HealthEquity had 17 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Monday, June 24. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $92 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperformer” on Wednesday, September 4. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, September 4. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of HQY in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HQY in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. See HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperformer Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

24/06/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $81 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $80.0000 85.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) formed wedge down with $9.29 target or 9.00% below today’s $10.21 share price. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has $2.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 101,369 shares traded. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has declined 8.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.81% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp has $16 highest and $1300 lowest target. $14.80’s average target is 44.96% above currents $10.21 stock price. Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp had 5 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) to report earnings on November, 5. MGY’s profit will be $30.89M for 21.27 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The Company’s services and products include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It has a 41.48 P/E ratio. The firm also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs.