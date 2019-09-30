Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

We are comparing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 11 -1.84 120.72M 1.74 6.44 Viper Energy Partners LP 29 2.90 61.45M 2.00 16.15

In table 1 we can see Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Viper Energy Partners LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Viper Energy Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 1,133,521,126.76% 0% 0% Viper Energy Partners LP 209,726,962.46% 23.3% 8.6%

Liquidity

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viper Energy Partners LP are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Viper Energy Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 9 3.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has a 28.41% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14.33. Competitively the average target price of Viper Energy Partners LP is $40.67, which is potential 45.09% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Viper Energy Partners LP is looking more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.4%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation had bearish trend while Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 13 of the 15 factors Viper Energy Partners LP beats Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.