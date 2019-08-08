Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Both Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.38 N/A 1.74 6.44 SilverBow Resources Inc. 18 0.37 N/A 6.98 1.49

Table 1 highlights Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SilverBow Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.25 is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 53.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.6%. Insiders held 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares. Competitively, 4.1% are SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has stronger performance than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.