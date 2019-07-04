Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Both Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.54 N/A 1.74 7.14 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.60 N/A 0.99 3.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Laredo Petroleum Inc. Laredo Petroleum Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is presently more expensive than Laredo Petroleum Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is $15.67, with potential upside of 38.55%. Laredo Petroleum Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.33 consensus target price and a 54.09% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Laredo Petroleum Inc. looks more robust than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 4.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.87% 11.15% -7.92% -37.68% -64.96% -3.59%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation had bullish trend while Laredo Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.