Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.71 N/A 1.74 6.44 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.39 N/A -4.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Falcon Minerals Corporation which has a 11.1 Current Ratio and a 11.1 Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 25.64% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation with consensus price target of $14.8. Falcon Minerals Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus price target and a 57.42% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Falcon Minerals Corporation seems more appealing than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.9%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. Comparatively, 8% are Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27% Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has stronger performance than Falcon Minerals Corporation

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats Falcon Minerals Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.