Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Both Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.58 N/A 1.74 7.14 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.58 N/A 0.24 17.80

Demonstrates Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Epsilon Energy Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Epsilon Energy Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s consensus target price is $15.25, while its potential upside is 41.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 4.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 6.78% -7.15% -3.19% 1.02% -14.57% -2.28%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has 10.53% stronger performance while Epsilon Energy Ltd. has -2.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.