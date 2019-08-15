Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation N/A 12 6.44 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

$19 is the consensus price target of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, with a potential upside of 93.48%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.29%. With higher possible upside potential for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s competitors, equities research analysts think Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has -0.27% weaker performance while Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s competitors have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s peers beat Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.