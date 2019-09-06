Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation N/A 12 6.44 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.93 2.66 2.65

The peers have a potential upside of 89.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has -0.27% weaker performance while Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s rivals have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s peers beat Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.