Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation N/A 12 6.44 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.96 2.57 2.68

The rivals have a potential upside of 106.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has -0.27% weaker performance while Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s rivals have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s rivals beat Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.