Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.58 N/A 1.74 7.14 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.66 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -1.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Comstock Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Comstock Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s upside potential is 41.33% at a $15.25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Comstock Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53% Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has weaker performance than Comstock Resources Inc.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats Comstock Resources Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.