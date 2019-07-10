Magnetar Financial Upped Oasis Pete New (OAS) Position by $668,442; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Decreased Stake

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 811.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 111,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 125,128 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, up from 13,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 9.05 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS)

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 138,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 696,572 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.39M, down from 835,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 882,851 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.49M for 13.81 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $47.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 569,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altus Midstream Co by 145,261 shares to 854,739 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 144,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,698 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Com holds 0.02% or 26,682 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Blackrock holds 34.35 million shares. Mckinley Capital Limited Delaware stated it has 4,816 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 12,494 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co reported 252,730 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company reported 36,399 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 10.06 million shares. Dana Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Aqr Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Kennedy Management owns 1.35 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 37,413 shares stake. Qs Ltd Llc owns 21,021 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

