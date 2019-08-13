Magnetar Financial Trimmed Position in Bio Rad Labs (BIO) as Market Value Rose; Quest Diagnostics Com (DGX) Shareholder Girard Partners LTD Boosted Stake by $784,268 as Share Price Rose

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (DGX) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 8,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 24,413 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 15,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $101.46. About 210,296 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 83.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 4,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $325.1. About 46,293 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16

More notable recent Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bio-Rad Labs Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bio-Rad prevails in patent dispute with 10x Genomics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 158,001 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 24,854 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 136 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1,707 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 10,592 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Com owns 420,874 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc has 1,871 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 108,363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.04% stake. 5,625 are owned by Martin Company Incorporated Tn. Nwq Inv Mgmt Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.06% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Synovus Finance accumulated 0.02% or 3,304 shares. New York-based Hoplite Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 3.91% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Clearbridge Ltd holds 174,444 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 4,689 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 40,901 shares to 53,744 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 15,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Coho Prtnrs Limited holds 77,414 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Advisors Capital Mngmt Lc holds 36,661 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Group holds 0.2% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 5,425 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 37,288 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 0.04% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 507,008 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 24 shares. Advsr Limited Co holds 7,024 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 4,437 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.07% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Ameriprise Finance accumulated 610,833 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Endurance Wealth Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Symons Cap Mgmt Inc invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 1,842 shares to 50,687 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Shs by 2,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,703 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VBR).