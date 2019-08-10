Magnetar Financial Trimmed Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake; FSD PHARMA (FSDDF) Shorts Up By 310.32%

FSD PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) had an increase of 310.32% in short interest. FSDDF’s SI was 294,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 310.32% from 71,700 shares previously. With 769,800 avg volume, 0 days are for FSD PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:FSDDF)’s short sellers to cover FSDDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0944. About 34,526 shares traded. FSD Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 48.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 7,918 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 8,281 shares with $357,000 value, down from 16,199 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $21.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 3.62 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NEW DIRECTOR MICHAEL S. BURKE ELECTED; 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q REV. $15.53B, EST. $15.12B; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17); 22/04/2018 – DJ Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADM); 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?

FSD Pharma Inc. operates as a cannabis firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $123.35 million. It is involved in hydroponic indoor cannabis production and processing activities. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., holds license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) rating on Friday, July 19. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $5100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets.

Magnetar Financial Llc increased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) stake by 31,608 shares to 44,232 valued at $633,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne stake by 15,231 shares and now owns 20,312 shares. Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Horrell Capital Management invested in 1,350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,483 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 15,000 shares. Fin Counselors Inc has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 9,271 shares. Regentatlantic holds 0.34% or 113,519 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Associate stated it has 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 443 shares. Innovations Ltd Liability holds 1.43% or 12,742 shares. Vident Advisory Lc reported 9,808 shares. Bbva Compass Bank reported 2,766 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 1.28M shares. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4.10M shares. Madison Investment owns 0.12% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 150,000 shares. Adage Capital Limited Com invested in 698,192 shares.