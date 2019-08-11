Magnetar Financial Trimmed Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake By $2.18 Million; Doubleline Income Solutions Fund Has 0.95 Sentiment

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 76.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 33,529 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 10,215 shares with $664,000 value, down from 43,744 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $82.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (DSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 38 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 40 sold and decreased equity positions in Doubleline Income Solutions Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 13.71 million shares, down from 16.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Doubleline Income Solutions Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 6.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 26 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 5. UBS upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh invested in 164,702 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Sit Associates owns 8,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Private Cap Advisors Inc, a New York-based fund reported 7,907 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 802,183 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity holds 616,048 shares. Palladium Prtn Lc has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mawer Invest Management Ltd reported 830,863 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 21,788 shares. Nelson Roberts Limited Com has 1.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 69,682 shares. 294 were accumulated by Cordasco Fincl Networks. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.28% or 6.65M shares. Cincinnati Finance reported 938,419 shares stake. Bb Biotech Ag has 1.14M shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Llc owns 350,395 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 2.37% or 401,435 shares in its portfolio.

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) stake by 8,441 shares to 12,017 valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortive Corp stake by 650 shares and now owns 4,565 shares. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) was raised too.

More notable recent DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DoubleLine Income Solutions declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gundlach’s DoubleLine Income Solutions Distributes 9.7% Per Annum – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gundlach’s DoubleLine Income Solutions Distributing 8.96% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DSL: DoubleLine’s Red-Headed Step Child – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2016.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 368,875 shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 6.25% of its portfolio in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund for 1.97 million shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 104,250 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.76% invested in the company for 88,336 shares. The Florida-based Aviance Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 487,360 shares.