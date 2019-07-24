Magnetar Financial Raised Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $1.03 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Increased Stake

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 220.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 64,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,863 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 29,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 1.75 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3845.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 84,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,804 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $178.66. About 8.95 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Completes Sale of Document Imaging Division to Kofax – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Automotive Powers Geely’s GKUI Smart Ecosystem – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 2.03 million shares to 24.26M shares, valued at $137.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.22M shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $715,634 activity. Another trade for 8,301 shares valued at $130,824 was made by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1. 1,841 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares with value of $29,014 were sold by Ortmanns Stefan. Tempesta Daniel David also sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 1,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Company, New York-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 12,769 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 2.14 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 51,387 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Continental Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 88,529 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 788,565 shares in its portfolio. 78,800 were accumulated by Atlanta L L C. Pnc Financial Ser Gp holds 0% or 21,479 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 130,420 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Renaissance Techs Ltd Company owns 608,755 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited has 11,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Has Multiple Upcoming Catalysts – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Before the Upcoming G20 Meeting – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Analysts Like AMD Stock â€¦ Should You? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Intel, Apple and Nvidia – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv has invested 0.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.68% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm owns 17,832 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Lc reported 128,201 shares. New York-based Moore Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 64,656 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 232,139 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc reported 1,621 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Regions Financial holds 6,769 shares. Parsons Cap Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,920 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Andra Ap holds 0.07% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio.