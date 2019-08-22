Magnetar Financial Raised Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding; Schroder Investment Management Group Increased Its Expeditors International Of Washington I Ncorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (EXPD) Stake

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Expeditors International Of Washington I Ncorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (EXPD) stake by 137.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired 480,530 shares as Expeditors International Of Washington I Ncorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 828,810 shares with $62.91M value, up from 348,280 last quarter. Expeditors International Of Washington I Ncorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 now has $12.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $70.13. About 303,043 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 220.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc acquired 64,603 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 93,863 shares with $1.59M value, up from 29,260 last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 674,859 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 20,881 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.41 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 92,413 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation holds 0% or 22,765 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 788,565 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 13,043 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has 15,652 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 638,608 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Personal Service stated it has 2,050 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Wedge L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Td Capital Management Ltd reported 473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 23,881 shares stake. Jane Street Group Inc Lc accumulated 10,143 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuance Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance Identifies Board of Directors for Cerence Inc., its Automotive Spin-Off; Arun Sarin, Former CEO of Vodafone, to be Appointed Chairman – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Communications EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Axonics Modulation Tech Inc stake by 159,052 shares to 61,500 valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) stake by 1.06M shares and now owns 8.22M shares. Motus Gi Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inc invested in 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Mcdonald Cap Ca holds 9.87% or 1.57 million shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 42,131 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,283 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Whittier Com Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Zeke Advisors Ltd Llc has 47,090 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 32,500 shares. First Financial Corp In, Indiana-based fund reported 84 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 12,006 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Confluence Inv Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 251,592 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Fiduciary Tru Communications invested in 33,015 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 1,095 were accumulated by Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will the Expeditors (EXPD) Stock Disappoint in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expeditors (EXPD) Q2 Earnings Top, Rise Y/Y on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Te Connectivity Limited Chf0.77 (Us Listing) (NYSE:TEL) stake by 640,866 shares to 928,134 valued at $74.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) stake by 438,859 shares and now owns 1.36M shares. Synchrony Financial Common Stock Usd0.001 (NYSE:SYF) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International has $7200 highest and $59 lowest target. $65.50’s average target is -6.60% below currents $70.13 stock price. Expeditors International had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EXPD in report on Monday, August 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25.