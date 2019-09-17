Magnetar Financial Raised Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position by $5.33 Million as Share Price Rose; Epizyme (EPZM) Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 4.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.74M, up from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 953,001 shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 129,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 514,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.26 million, up from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 2.50M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 21/05/2018 – U.K.’S FTSE 100 RISES 0.4%; ASTRAZENECA PLC GAINS; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – COMPANY WILL ANNOUNCE RELATED BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES AND MR MARKHAM’S SUCCESSOR AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AS SOON AS POSSIBLE FOLLOWING THESE BEING DECIDED; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Cancer Drug Tagrisso Approved by FDA As First-Line Treatment; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP | olaparib | N/A | 05/15/2018 | Treatment of primary peritoneal cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Says FDA Approves TAGRISSO(R) (osimertinib) as 1st-Line Treatment for EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ROXADUSTAT WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS STUDIES BOTH IN DIALYSIS AND NON-DIALYSIS PATIENTS; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA PLC ( COMPANY) ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT RUDY MARKHAM AND SHRITI VADERA WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTORS FOR FINAL TIME AT COMPANY’S AGM…

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 24,912 shares to 9,150 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exterran Corp by 205,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

