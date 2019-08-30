Magnetar Financial Raised Gentherm (THRM) Holding By $654,588; Under Armour, Inc. (UA) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Under Armour (NYSE:UA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Under Armour has $30 highest and $13 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 38.32% above currents $16.99 stock price. Under Armour had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Sell”. The stock of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. See Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class C Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $23.0000 29.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Sell New Target: $13 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Gentherm Inc (THRM) stake by 320.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc acquired 18,183 shares as Gentherm Inc (THRM)’s stock declined 1.37%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 23,854 shares with $879,000 value, up from 5,671 last quarter. Gentherm Inc now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 30,542 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $7.84 billion. The firm offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It has a 90.86 P/E ratio. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 707,671 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) stake by 270,823 shares to 3.36M valued at $145.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) stake by 12,551 shares and now owns 10,235 shares. Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) was reduced too.

