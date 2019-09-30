Magnetar Financial Position in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Lowered by $302,560 as Share Value Rose; Neuberger Berman Group Has Trimmed Corelogic (CLGX) Holding by $417,585

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 10,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 900,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.65 million, down from 910,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 145,643 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC: ORDER REQUIRES CLGX TO PROVIDE BULK DATA FOR ADDED 3 YRS; 01/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Up Again in March, This Time by 7 Percent; 06/03/2018 CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose More Than 6 Percent Year Over Year for the Sixth Consecutive Month in January; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q OPER REV. $444.9M, EST. $435.1M; 15/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Homeowner Equity Increased by $908 Billion in 2017; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Provide All of the Required Data and Info by the Deadlines in the Order; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Rev $444.9M; 15/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 10/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Declined in January as Impact from 2017 Hurricanes and Wildfires Fades; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in February, Signaling a Strong Economy

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 60.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The hedge fund held 1,290 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201,000, down from 3,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $160.4. About 135,633 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 21.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $58.50 million for 15.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 141,910 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $25.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CLGX shares while 67 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.31 million shares or 0.84% less from 70.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Voya Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Harris Associate Ltd Partnership has 0.29% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 3.81 million shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.02% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Parkside Bankshares Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 1,299 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Blackrock reported 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). 10,204 are held by Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0.03% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Hrt Fincl Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 6,264 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 132,345 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0.11% stake. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.42 EPS, down 15.14% or $0.61 from last year’s $4.03 per share. RGA’s profit will be $214.65 million for 11.73 P/E if the $3.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.32% EPS growth.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 76,352 shares to 85,358 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability Company holds 48,145 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 13,765 shares. Anderson Hoagland And holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 12,055 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 22,700 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Pnc Service has 8,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Century Incorporated invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Skyline Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 71,747 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 0.05% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 13,139 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 0.33% or 154,554 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Suntrust Banks holds 1,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Co accumulated 156,521 shares. Captrust, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,293 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 664,855 shares.

