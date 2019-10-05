Magnetar Financial Lowered Its Position in Mckesson (MCK) by $13.34 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Ceva (CEVA) Valuation Rose, Herald Investment Management LTD Has Decreased by $480,000 Its Holding

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The institutional investor held 318,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75 million, down from 338,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 40,500 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 15/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS -TARGETS TO GROW REVENUE ABOVE MARKET, TO INCREASE EBITDA MARGINS FROM 3.3% IN 2017 TO AT LEAST 4.0% IN MEDIUM-TERM; 26/04/2018 – BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL FOR CEVA IPO IPO-CEVA.S; 01/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA GROUP PLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS OBJECTIVE OF THE IPO IS TO ACCELERATE THE EXECUTION OF THE COMPANY’S GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION STRATEGY BY STRENGTHENING THE BALANCE SHEET; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Outlook Has Been Changed to Stable; 21/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO WILL HELP TO WIDEN CUSTOMER BASE, CEO TO FUW; 12/04/2018 – CEVA Wins CEM Editor’s Choice Award for Breakthrough CEVA-X1 IoT Processor; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNERS INCLUDE BERENBERG, DEUTSCHE BANK, UBS; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA HOLDINGS LLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 91.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 99,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 8,987 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 108,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 1.72M shares traded or 8.91% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CEVA’s profit will be $657,351 for 244.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CEVA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 7,487 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.08% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 40,214 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,823 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). 12,920 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Voya Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Aperio Group Lc stated it has 17,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 43,167 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 16,103 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 1.74 million shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $224.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

