Magnetar Financial Lowered Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Stake; FINECOBANK BANCA FINECO SPA ORDINARY SHA (FCBBF) SI Decreased By 22.78%

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) stake by 55.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 12,551 shares as Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 10,235 shares with $479,000 value, down from 22,786 last quarter. Highwoods Pptys Inc now has $4.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 747,070 shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85

FINECOBANK BANCA FINECO SPA ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) had a decrease of 22.78% in short interest. FCBBF’s SI was 2.77M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 22.78% from 3.59M shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 3463 days are for FINECOBANK BANCA FINECO SPA ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)’s short sellers to cover FCBBF’s short positions. It closed at $9.82 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS) stake by 24,929 shares to 42,615 valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 79,533 shares and now owns 103,337 shares. Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was raised too.

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods Signs Lease for 46000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:HIW) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $90.23 million for 12.37 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 130,746 shares. 23,628 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Lc. Virtu Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 1,017 shares. American Century Cos has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Goldman Sachs reported 857,428 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.03% or 14.26 million shares. Voya Invest Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Fmr Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 4.79M shares. The North Carolina-based Glob Endowment Lp has invested 0.03% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 261,691 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 22 shares. Financial Counselors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 5,610 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo owns 67,397 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment services in Italy. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. It operates through Brokerage, and Banking and Investing divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s banking services include current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprise order execution services on behalf of clients with direct access to principal global equity markets and to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.