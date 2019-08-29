Magnetar Financial Lowered Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Stake by $1.14 Million; Main Street Research Position in Facebook (FB) Cut by $894,740

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $184.56. About 4.18 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – The idea was to build profiles of people that included their medical conditions, information that health systems have, as well as social and economic factors gleaned from Facebook; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, SCL GROUP QUERIED BY SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE; 26/03/2018 – Facebook takes out ads in US, UK to apologize for privacy flap, but polls show sinking support; 04/05/2018 – National Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Considers Ad-Free, Subscription Version: Report — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – California pension system presses Facebook on data protection; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 23/05/2018 – Executives across the company have faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Rivals Chip Away at Google’s and Facebook’s U.S. Digital Ad Dominance, Data Show; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 83.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 4,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $336.38. About 23,726 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 492,885 shares to 728,655 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.78 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27,092 shares to 59,911 shares, valued at $15.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.