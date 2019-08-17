Magnetar Financial Lifted Navigant Consulting (NCI) Position; Glenmede Trust Company Na Lowered Its Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Stake

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI) stake by 380.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc acquired 38,093 shares as Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 48,096 shares with $936,000 value, up from 10,003 last quarter. Navigant Consulting Inc now has $1.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 534,390 shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has risen 13.57% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 10/05/2018 – Navigant: Engine Cap Has Agreed to Withdraw Its Slate of Director Nominees for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Navigant Affirms Previously Provided 2018 Fincl Guidance Targets; 11/04/2018 – Navigant Research Identifies 355 Smart City Projects in 221 Cities Around the World; 20/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows At Least a Dozen Licensed Spectrum Options Are Readily Available and Affordable for Utilities Today; 02/05/2018 – NAVIGANT REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – As Healthcare Becomes a Value Proposition for the Smart Home, Navigant Research Expects a Range of Opportunities for; 10/04/2018 – NAVIGANT AND BAPTIST HEALTH SOUTH FLORIDA CREATE JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT IMPROVEMENTS IN THE SOUTHEAST; 24/04/2018 – Navigant Research Finds North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific Are Expected to Account for 90% of Small Distributed Energy Storage System Capacity in Next Decade; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 03/04/2018 – Engine Capital and Affiliates Own About 4.4% of Navigant

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Matador Resources Co (MTDR) stake by 13.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 192,584 shares as Matador Resources Co (MTDR)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 1.23 million shares with $23.73 million value, down from 1.42 million last quarter. Matador Resources Co now has $1.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 9.40% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 3.30M shares traded or 18.50% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.02% or 6.04 million shares. 12,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Comm Bank & Trust accumulated 36,090 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 151,801 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.11 million shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp invested in 85,436 shares. Hl Services Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 15,081 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 21,240 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc Inc accumulated 152,138 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 63,598 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc owns 95,300 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 323,756 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Equinor Asa Sponsored Adr stake by 212,237 shares to 214,287 valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) stake by 126,987 shares and now owns 2.26 million shares. Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr Cap Com (NYSE:HASI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources has $32 highest and $2600 lowest target. $30’s average target is 99.73% above currents $15.02 stock price. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2600 target in Friday, June 7 report. Northland Capital maintained Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $546,138 activity. The insider Macalik Robert T bought 1,500 shares worth $22,425. $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Adams Craig N. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $22,275 was bought by Hairford Matthew V. 2,000 shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M, worth $30,680 on Friday, August 9. STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $120,400 were bought by Foran Joseph Wm. POSNER DAVID M. bought $54,933 worth of stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navigant Consulting has $30 highest and $25 lowest target. $28’s average target is 0.47% above currents $27.87 stock price. Navigant Consulting had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $25 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Monday, February 25.

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) stake by 87,347 shares to 4.16 million valued at $203.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) stake by 1.06 million shares and now owns 8.22M shares. Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold NCI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 4.17% less from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 126,871 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 15,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 65,206 shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Pacific Ridge Partners Ltd Com reported 31,210 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 92,280 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Trust invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny holds 0.01% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) or 54,409 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 4.63 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) or 44,000 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Qs Ltd Llc holds 107,103 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street reported 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).