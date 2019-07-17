Magnetar Financial Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS); Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Value Rose While Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Holding by $12.04 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 231.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 9,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,422 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.31. About 1.59 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 300,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.37M, down from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 6.48 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 345,500 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $122.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 468,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 861,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 25.47 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor State Bank invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Franklin Resources owns 246,091 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech Inc reported 0.1% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). First Manhattan reported 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Llc holds 0.01% or 84,914 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 283,233 shares. Nokota Management Limited Partnership has 0.25% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 100,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 16,039 shares. Cadence Capital Lc accumulated 13,319 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Company accumulated 0.03% or 16,612 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.09% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Geode Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.60M shares. Chilton Invest Limited Com holds 35,276 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 9,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altus Midstream Co by 145,261 shares to 854,739 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 264,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,000 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).