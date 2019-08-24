Magnetar Financial Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Upped by $682,225; Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Eulav Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 57,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 287.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 27,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 36,797 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 9,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 4.75 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO MURREN SPEAKS AT BLOOMBERG EQUALITY SUMMIT; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip Net Revenue to Be Up Slightly; 14/05/2018 – Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 12/05/2018 – Skift: MGM CEO Criticizes `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,140 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 73,091 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 29,820 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 125,224 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd holds 0.02% or 36,797 shares. 8,260 were reported by Conning Inc. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.2% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Nine Masts owns 372,000 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 487,464 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Boyar Asset stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Canyon Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 8.1% stake. 900,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. 248,700 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J also bought $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, May 8. The insider Meister Keith A. bought 380,651 shares worth $10.59 million.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 264,815 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alberta – Canada-based Qv Invsts has invested 5.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eqis Incorporated holds 0.32% or 63,957 shares in its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Co owns 24 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Ltd has invested 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corp reported 25,694 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 3.63 million shares. 750,112 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management. accumulated 3.93% or 715,000 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 182,214 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Loeb Ptnrs Corporation holds 0% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Martin Tn reported 31,100 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap Mgmt has 0.51% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 47,146 shares. Bailard Inc accumulated 0.02% or 5,868 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 803,737 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12,500 shares to 38,700 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).