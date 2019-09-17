Magnetar Financial Has Upped Its Humana (HUM) Holding by $4.23 Million; As Southern Company (SO) Shares Rose, Holder Tompkins Financial Cut Its Position by $496,044

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 1688.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 15,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 16,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $278.28. About 543,896 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food lnsecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 19/04/2018 – Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson &; 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health &

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 94.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 9,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 550 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30,000, down from 9,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brick Kyle Assocs has invested 2.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Forte Capital Lc Adv stated it has 22,403 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Penobscot Inv Management stated it has 5,335 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 65,370 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Florida-based Naples Global Limited Liability Co has invested 0.74% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Glenview Bancorp Dept reported 11,919 shares. 27,200 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Aull And Monroe Invest holds 2.99% or 101,859 shares in its portfolio. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.11% or 4,648 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 184,890 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 154,033 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt owns 1.91M shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Limited Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 90 shares. Essex Inv Lc accumulated 0.02% or 2,400 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.60 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 175 shares to 1,883 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

