Magnetar Financial Has Trimmed Parsley Energy (PE) Position By $20.17 Million; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering SAP SE (SAP)

Among 3 analysts covering SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP SE has $16700 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.33’s average target is 24.15% above currents $122.7 stock price. SAP SE had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by JMP Securities. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14000 target in Friday, July 19 report. See SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $133.0000 New Target: $167.0000 Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $131.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 98.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1.06M shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 18,603 shares with $359,000 value, down from 1.08M last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 1.83 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating to Deliver Keynote at SAP® Ariba® Live in Sydney – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAP: Recent Weakness Turns Into Good Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “13 major Bay Area layoffs in 2019 – San Francisco Business Times” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Leading Companies Around the Globe Continue to Choose SAP® Ariba® and SAP Fieldglass® Solutions for Intelligent Spend Management – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix names University of Miami alum as next CFO – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $151.95 billion. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. It has a 29.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access firm data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services.

The stock increased 1.79% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 293,503 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 15/05/2018 – SAP NS2 Announces Acquisition of Technology Management Associates (TMA); 17/05/2018 – Symmetry and United VARs Tap into Cloud Hosting Momentum Driven by SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA Migrations; 24/05/2018 – New Version of SAP® MaxAttention™ Offers a Broader Range of Support for Digital Transformation; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Aicha Evans, Diane Greene, Friederike Rotsch to Join Board Immediately; 31/05/2018 – Onapsis Announces Program to Secure SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Digital Transformation Projects; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Gerhard Oswald Elected to Supervisory Board Effective Jan. 1 2019; 15/05/2018 – Corra Attracts Top SAP Hybris Talent; 22/05/2018 – The Birchman Group Receives 2018 SAP® Most Innovative Partner Solution S/4HANA Cloud; 24/04/2018 – SAP 1Q Net Pft EUR708M; 05/04/2018 – Microexcel® Achieves Certification in the SAP® Partner Center of Expertise Program for the MENA Region

Among 6 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Parsley Energy has $34 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.67’s average target is 56.68% above currents $17.66 stock price. Parsley Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry bought $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Wednesday, June 5.

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 57,800 shares to 70,522 valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) stake by 650,000 shares and now owns 1.78M shares. Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker owns 41,591 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Blume Capital Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 500 shares. At State Bank invested in 0.07% or 30,199 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Dupont Cap Corp accumulated 0% or 11,220 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 14.04M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 595,222 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2.55 million shares. Boston holds 0.07% or 2.90 million shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Lc reported 18,603 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 320,494 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division reported 79,885 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 16,631 shares. Confluence Investment has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 11,780 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.30M for 11.62 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Parsley Energy Announces Initiation Of Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.