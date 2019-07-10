Magnetar Financial Has Trimmed Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $12.76 Million; Stock Price Rose; German Amern Bancorp (GABC) Stock Declined While Franklin Resources Has Lifted Its Position

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in German Amern Bancorp Inc (GABC) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 99,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 553,730 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, up from 453,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in German Amern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 28,260 shares traded. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 16.93% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN – MICHAEL BECKWITH, PRESIDENT & CEO OF FIRST SECURITY, WILL ASSUME NEWLY ESTABLISHED ROLE OF KENTUCKY DIVISIONAL PRESIDENT; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – AFTER DEAL COMPLETION, ANTICIPATED THAT A BOARD MEMBER OF FIRST SECURITY WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF GERMAN AMERICAN; 30/04/2018 – German American Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GERMAN AMERICAN’S EPS DURING 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING COMPLETION; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, & FIRST SECURITY, REPORT MERGER PACT; 13/04/2018 – German American Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 14/03/2018 German American Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $12.00 PER FIRST SECURITY SHARE

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 70,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.62M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GABC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 8.63% more from 8.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) for 11,057 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 31,200 shares. Argi Investment Services Limited holds 0.02% or 14,103 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 0.03% invested in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) for 86,910 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Benjamin F Edwards & Communications holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 7,256 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) for 126,261 shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In reported 0.03% stake. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 1,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Lynch And Associate In holds 0.27% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) or 27,817 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company reported 11,652 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 40 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $467,010 activity. 73 shares were bought by Ramsey Chris A, worth $2,121 on Wednesday, May 15. The insider SEGER THOMAS W bought $90,707. KLEM U BUTCH also bought $3,502 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares. On Monday, April 15 Snowden Raymond Ward bought $2,107 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) or 71 shares. The insider Bawel Zachary W bought 23 shares worth $703.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 7.60 million shares to 9.00 million shares, valued at $282.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 8,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.62M shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 7,504 shares to 10,602 shares, valued at $968,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (Prn) by 4.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).