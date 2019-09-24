Magnetar Financial Has Raised By $544,640 Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position; Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Trimmed Semgroup (SEMG) Holding By $4.83 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Semgroup Corp (SEMG) stake by 23.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 402,346 shares as Semgroup Corp (SEMG)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 1.28M shares with $15.38 million value, down from 1.68M last quarter. Semgroup Corp now has $1.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 1.04M shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 164.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc acquired 13,616 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 21,897 shares with $893,000 value, up from 8,281 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $22.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 2.28M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/05/2018 – ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador; 20/03/2018 – BETTER SOY CROPS IN BRAZIL, U.S. WON’T MAKE UP SHORTFALL: ADM; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES GLOBAL SOYMEAL BUYERS ARE NO LONGER BUYING HAND-TO-MOUTH, OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IS ‘VERY, VERY HEALTHY’ FOR OILSEEDS BUSINESS -CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT ORGANIC EXPANSION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION IN ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – ADM Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Second Consecutive Year

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) stake by 246,727 shares to 1.58M valued at $29.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) stake by 25,551 shares and now owns 214,412 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was raised too.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Semgroup (NYSE:SEMG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Semgroup has $1700 highest and $1100 lowest target. $15’s average target is -9.20% below currents $16.52 stock price. Semgroup had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, September 17. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold SEMG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 68.60 million shares or 3.34% less from 70.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,017 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0% or 12,129 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 33,176 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 60,159 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.08% stake. 101,323 are owned by Tudor Et Al. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 18,093 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Biglari holds 0.17% or 101,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.01% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 735,657 shares. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 12,309 shares. Mirae Asset Investments has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Cim Invest Mangement invested 0.1% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Gsa Prtnrs Llp owns 12,073 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $187.44 million activity. $93.72 million worth of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) shares were sold by Buffalo Investor I – L.P.. The insider Buffalo Investor II – L.P. sold 5.64M shares worth $93.72M.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 27.72% above currents $39.93 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Buckingham Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5100 target in Wednesday, June 26 report.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by Young Ray G. Another trade for 23,657 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested in 16,990 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shelton Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 12,455 shares. First Personal Svcs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 3.13 million shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Company Llc reported 0.04% stake. Of Vermont holds 0% or 600 shares. Stanley holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 25,541 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has 416,379 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Us Comml Bank De invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 777,547 are held by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 163,600 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 89 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability holds 200 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,000 shares to 4,625 valued at $517,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) stake by 30,863 shares and now owns 954,326 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.