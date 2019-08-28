Magnetar Financial Has Lowered Its Sprint (S) Stake; Shorts at AIRBORNE WIRELESS NETWORK (ABWN) Lowered By 0.04%

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Sprint Corporation (S) stake by 7.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 2.03 million shares as Sprint Corporation (S)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 24.26 million shares with $137.05M value, down from 26.29 million last quarter. Sprint Corporation now has $27.81B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 3.63 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 18/05/2018 – SPRINT REPORTS SUCCESSFUL SPRINT CAPITAL CONSENT SOLICITATION; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT NAMES MARCELO CLAURE CEO OF SOFTBANK GROUP INTERNATIONAL; 07/05/2018 – SPRINT, UNIT REPORT CONSENT SOLICITATIONS REGARDING SOME NOTES; 27/05/2018 – As Ireland Joins Europe’s Sprint From Catholic Fold, Francis Looks South; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

AIRBORNE WIRELESS NETWORK (OTCMKTS:ABWN) had a decrease of 0.04% in short interest. ABWN’s SI was 237,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.04% from 238,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Airborne Wireless Network, a developmental stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a wholesale fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network. The company has market cap of $486,268. This network will enable participating aircraft to act as airborne repeaters or routers, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next creating a digital superhighway in the sky. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in developing Infinitus, an airborne broadband network providing connectivity for worldwide broadband carrier services using commercial aircraft.

More recent Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Airborne Wireless Network Files For IPO Uplisting To NASDAQ – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Airborne Wireless Network: Will It Soar Or Crash? – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airborne Wireless Network (ABWN) Presents At 29th Annual ROTH Conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Mackenzie Corp has 172,748 shares. 112,367 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. North Star Invest Management Corporation invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 159,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Com owns 19,131 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech owns 31,056 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 369 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Incorporated has 5,600 shares. Carroll Fincl Inc holds 0% or 1,774 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 3.56M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 51,975 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Lc stated it has 21,955 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.