Magnetar Financial Has Lifted Its Position in Waters (WAT) by $1.58 Million as Stock Declined; First Foundation (FFWM) Shareholder Banc Funds Co Has Upped Its Holding

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 181.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 7,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 11,415 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 4,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $222.53. About 546,152 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 83,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.35M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Foundation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $681.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 105,040 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 09/04/2018 – First Foundation Announces Increase in Availability Under Loan Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 21/03/2018 – First Foundation Announces Departure of Bd Member Gerald Larsen; 15/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 01/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference; 24/04/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $34.3 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 32%; 16/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 23

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $24,785 activity. Rubin Diane M. bought $14,970 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southcrest Financial Group Inc. (SCSG) by 39,100 shares to 155,868 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 25,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,341 shares, and cut its stake in 1St Capital Bank (FISB).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Co by 132,391 shares to 4.30M shares, valued at $198.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 178,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).