Magnetar Financial Has Lifted Its Holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by $2.06 Million as Share Value Declined; Ipg Investment Advisors Cut Banco Santander Sa Adr (SAN) Holding by $34.17 Million

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa Adr (SAN) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 34,724 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.77M, down from 42,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 15.27 million shares traded or 34.76% up from the average. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 24/04/2018 – Santander 1Q Net Profit Rises 10%; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On The Mortgage Covered Bonds Issued By Santander Uk Plc Following Amendments To The Programme Documents; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Santander is said to be seeking exit from Astaldi loan exposure- Bloomberg; 31/05/2018 – SANTANDER CEO JOSE ANTONIO ALVAREZ SPEAKS AT MADRID EVENT; 27/03/2018 – Santander Explores Blockchain’s Potential Uses; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC – FULLY-LOADED CORE TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.0 PCT AT END-MARCH; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL’S LOAN BOOK REACHES 280.4 BLN REAIS; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER HOLDINGS U.S.A INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 403.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 15,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 19,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 3,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $8.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 5.25 million shares traded or 165.50% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altus Midstream Co by 145,261 shares to 854,739 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 129,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS).

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 5 shares to 970 shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE).