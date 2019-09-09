Magnetar Financial Has Increased Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding by $1.03 Million; Stock Price Declined; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Decreased Position

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 74,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 111,446 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 185,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 3.60M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 220.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 64,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 93,863 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 29,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $17.38 lastly. It is down 12.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $422.47M for 20.09 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,312 shares to 13,573 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.