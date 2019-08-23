Magnetar Financial Has Decreased Its Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Position by $1.14 Million; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position Maintained by Brinker Capital Inc

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 83.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 4,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $335.55. About 52,973 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO)

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 11,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 6,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 327,490 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 12,620 shares to 20,389 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,832 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 193,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 669 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt. Whittier Tru holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Franklin has 0.01% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 51,728 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 45,001 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 2,377 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 513,409 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2,978 shares. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Security Trust has invested 0.04% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc owns 9,753 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Company accumulated 30,129 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan Com accumulated 599 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moodyâ€™s Upgrades Bio-Rad to Baa2, Reflecting Recent Improvement in the Companyâ€™s Operating Performance – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bio-Rad Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bio-Rad prevails in patent dispute with 10x Genomics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.