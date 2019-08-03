Magnetar Financial Has Cut Red Hat (RHT) Position; Letko Brosseau & Associates Trimmed International Business Machs (IBM) Stake

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 2.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 19,853 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 845,437 shares with $119.29 million value, down from 865,290 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $130.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98 million shares traded or 127.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) stake by 111,407 shares to 125,128 valued at $756,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) stake by 185,599 shares and now owns 286,288 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.11% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Aviva Pcl holds 0.08% or 66,941 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 171 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.28 million shares or 8.64% of their US portfolio. Parkside State Bank And holds 150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri has 1,559 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 0.18% or 792,453 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0.31% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 11.52 million shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 66,093 shares. Scotia Cap, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,237 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 6,897 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 11.43M shares to 34.57M valued at $250.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) stake by 39,018 shares and now owns 5.27M shares. Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) was raised too.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.