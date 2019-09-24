Magnetar Financial Has Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding By $371,184; Shorts at ARDEA RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (ARRRF) Raised By 875%

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 26.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 4,884 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 13,433 shares with $1.02M value, down from 18,317 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 7.01 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED 2ND FEWEST VOTES SO FAR; 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board

ARDEA RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) had an increase of 875% in short interest. ARRRF’s SI was 3,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 875% from 400 shares previously. With 14,500 avg volume, 0 days are for ARDEA RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)’s short sellers to cover ARRRF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.399. About 23,350 shares traded or 50.09% up from the average. Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ardea Remains Top Optionality Bet On Higher Nickel And Cobalt Prices – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ardea Resources: A Leveraged Nickel And Cobalt Optionality Story Worth Tracking – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cobalt – 3 Stocks On My Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2017. More interesting news about Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Update On Ardea Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ardea Resources: A Partner Is Needed To Push The Share Price Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $42.15 million. It holds interest in the Kalgoorlie nickel project in Western Australia; the Lewis Ponds zinc and gold deposit in New South Wales; and the Mt Zephyr gold and nickel sulphide project in Western Australia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in West Perth, Australia.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QCOM Stock Is Ready to Run on the Back of 5G – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,886 were accumulated by Patten Grp Incorporated. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual has invested 0.79% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 0.05% or 3,602 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Corporation reported 12,788 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 71,370 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 24,821 shares. California-based Aspiriant has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 243,450 were reported by Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company. Excalibur Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,838 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 29,241 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,207 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Huntington Financial Bank has 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 3,859 shares. Parsec Finance Mngmt invested in 15,256 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 14.25% above currents $75.01 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 23. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight”. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. Mizuho downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”.

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) stake by 2,978 shares to 10,844 valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Motus Gi Hldgs Inc stake by 157,200 shares and now owns 315,000 shares. Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) was raised too.