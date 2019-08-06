Magnetar Financial Has Cut Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $2.39 Million; Stock Price Rose; Rothschild Capital Partners Position in Facebook (FB) Has Decreased by $2.18 Million as Share Value Rose

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 9,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 59,062 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, down from 68,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $240.23. About 1.82 million shares traded or 49.06% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $185.49. About 11.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘VERY LIKELY’ THAT NEXT COMPUTING PARADIGM SHIFT WILL BE AROUND VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Hassan Sees ‘Tension’ Between Users, Profits; 10/04/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Rehearsal video of Facebook’s newest product launch speech leaks the same day Zuckerberg testifies; 09/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors:; 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’ SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in w; 15/05/2018 – Facebook, Aiming for Transparency, Details Removal of Posts and Fake Accounts; 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election These are the ads at the center of Russia’s election interference campaign; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL ROLL OUT DATA PROTECTION EXPERIENCE SIMILAR TO THAT IN EU FOR ALL USERS WORLDWIDE – STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Mobile Advertising Rev Represented 91% of Advertising Rev for 1Q

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 37,306 shares to 106,050 shares, valued at $17.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 40,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 23.90 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

