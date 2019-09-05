Magnetar Financial Has Cut Holding in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) by $535,780; Kwmg Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $718,674; Market Valuation Rose

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 9.80 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 9,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $80.49. About 611,087 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.37 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,192 shares to 22,922 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,386 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.59M for 11.63 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.