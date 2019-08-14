Magnetar Financial Decreased Its Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Holding as Market Value Declined; Mckesson Com (MCK) Position Has Boosted by Pggm Investments

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Mckesson Corp Com (MCK) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 71,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 311,495 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.46 million, up from 239,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Mckesson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $146.31. About 1.83 million shares traded or 28.12% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 99,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 985,189 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.06M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 103,995 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 23/03/2018 – A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members Following Announced Sale; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 23/05/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes South Carolina Native to Meet Growing Needs of Independent Agents in the Carolinas; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Stewart Information

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 650,000 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 591,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 66,709 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 202 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 138,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 21,748 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 23,542 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 69,774 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Morgan Stanley holds 209,770 shares. 11,701 are held by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Northern Tru Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 308,981 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp accumulated 0.01% or 25,200 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 1.08% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 985,189 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 9,909 shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 52,638 shares to 52,637 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 94,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,745 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST).