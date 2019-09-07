Magnetar Financial Decreased Its Stake in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) by $535,780; Hillman Co Increased Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.23 Million

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 9,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.9. About 540,285 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 24,134 shares to 35,700 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csw Industrials Inc by 11,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.10 million for 11.69 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

