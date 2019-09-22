Magnetar Financial Decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $314,400; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding by $9.39 Million as Share Value Rose

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 673 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $353,000, down from 1,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 541,159 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 177,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 311,038 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.77 million, down from 488,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.44 million shares traded or 30.37% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18,541 shares to 272,192 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 43,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Investment holds 210,826 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wade G W & Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 0.58% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). London Of Virginia has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 584,448 shares. America First Invest Ltd Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,726 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Lc Ny invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Overbrook Mgmt Corporation holds 0.17% or 15,341 shares in its portfolio. Asset One reported 1.01M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.16% or 580,195 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru stated it has 12,849 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sloane Robinson Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,900 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc invested in 0.03% or 961 shares. 103,434 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,353 shares. Birinyi Assoc accumulated 1,500 shares. Hills State Bank And Trust owns 558 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Central Bancorp Co accumulated 0.44% or 3,749 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 20,555 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 12,022 shares. 27,940 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited. Credit Suisse Ag has 460,256 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pnc Svcs holds 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 48,749 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc has 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).